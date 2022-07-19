Impaired driver in the Sault fled scene of collision, found sleeping in vehicle

Sault Ste. Marie police say a novice driver was impaired when they hit a guardrail on Trunk Road last week.

Police were called at 8:45 p.m. about the vehicle, which fled the scene and parked in a business on the road.

"Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and observed someone sleeping in the front seat," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"Officers woke up the person and identified them as the accused."

The 19-year-old driver failed a roadside breath test and was found to be carrying two driver's licenses.

The suspect is charged with impaired driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, possessing more than one driver's license and having alcohol in the bloodstream when they are a novice driver.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 26.