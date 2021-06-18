Impaired driver in Timmins found passed out at the wheel, parked in the road

A Timmins woman faces impaired driving and several other charges after a member of the public reported a passed out driver Thursday who was parked on Lakeshore Drive.

Timmins police said in a news release Friday the woman, 26, was parked at a 45-degree angle on the road when they arrived on the scene in the early morning hours.

"Responding Timmins police officers and EMS paramedics roused the driver from unconsciousness and verified her well-being," the release said.

A quantity of controlled substances and stolen property was located during the arrest, police said, and she was charged with impaired driving, drug possession, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Wanted in liquor store theft

While she was in custody, people realized she was a suspect in a June 16 theft from the liquor store in Timmins, and for stealing several items from a convenience store on the same day.

She was further charged with theft and breaching probation.

Finally, she is also a suspect in an early morning robbery of another convenience store May 7.

"The investigation centered on her having attended the store, brandishing a weapon and presenting a threatening note to the store clerk," police said.

"The accused made off with approximately $170 in cash, lottery tickets, and cigarettes."

So she was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, robbery, using a weapon during a robbery, wearing a disguise, making threats and another probation breach.

The suspect remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for Friday at Provincial Court to address all the charges laid against her.

None of the charges has been proven in court.