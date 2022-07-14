Impaired driver narrowly misses child before entering lake in Innisfil: SSP

A man accused of being drug-impaired and narrowly missing a child before driving into the lake in Innisfil faces charges.

According to South Simcoe Police, a vehicle drove through the yellow steel gates at the end of Mapleview Drive on Tuesday just before noon and headed down the embankment into the water.

"The vehicle narrowly missed a child who was playing in the water, and the park was full of other families," police stated in a release.

Police charged a 45-year-old from Mattawa with dangerous operation and operation while drug impaired.

The man's licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was removed from the water and taken to the impound yard for 45 days.

Police say the incident highlights "how people who choose to drive impaired not only put themselves at risk but also endanger others."