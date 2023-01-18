Impaired driver passes out in LCBO parking lot, facing a dozen charges: OPP

A man from Thorndale, Ont. is facing a dozen charges after Huron County OPP found him allegedly impaired and passed out in the parking lot of an LCBO while behind the wheel earlier this month, police said.

According to a press release from Huron County OPP, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, a concerned citizen contacted police for a man passed out behind the wheel of a car in the Kirkton LCBO parking lot.

Upon arrival, police observed a white Ford Escape parked in the parking lot of the LCBO with a driver behind the wheel of the running car.

OPP said officers had reason to believe the driver was impaired by drugs and he was subsequently awoken and arrested. During a search, police also found a quantity of suspected fentanyl.

An investigation revealed that the Ford Escape and attached licence plates had been stolen out of London, Ont. The driver was also prohibited from driving and was bound by a probation order and another release order.

As a result, a 34-year-old man from Thorndale has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Operation while impaired -- alcohol and drugs

Possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000,

Possession of stolen property obtained by crime under $5,000,

Two (2) counts -- Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of schedule I substance - Opioid

Fail to comply with release order

Two (2) counts -- Operation while prohibited

In addition, the man was also charged with Highway Traffic Act and Cannabis Control Act offences, including driving while under suspension, use plate not authorized and drive vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The accused was remanded into custody.