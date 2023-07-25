Impaired driver plunges into pit in 'well-marked construction zone:' Barrie police

An Aurora man faces a slew of charges after dumping his car into a construction pit.

Barrie police say they received a call Monday night about a car travelling on Duckworth Street at a high rate of speed.

Police say the car entered a well-marked construction zone, struck a mound of dirt, became airborne and crashed into a large excavation hole before coming to rest upside down.

"I want to stress it was a well-marked construction zone," said Peter Leon with the Barrie police. "He crawled out of the vehicle and was tended to by the paramedics."

The 29-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving and was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also charged the accused with dangerous driving and weapon-related offences.