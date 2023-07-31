Impaired driver rolled ATV in northern Ont., police say
A 50-year-old man from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving and other offences following an incident on Thursday.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called shortly after 10 p.m. July 27 regarding a collision involving an ATV on Lac Clair Road in West Nipissing.
“The ATV had rolled over, causing minor injuries to the driver,” police said in a news release Friday.
“The driver was arrested for impaired driving, then transported to the Cache Bay OPP detachment for further testing.”
The suspect is now charged with two impaired driving offences and for failing to surrender his licence, proof of insurance and vehicle permit.
The accused was released on an appearance notice with a Sept. 7 court date in North Bay.
The driver received a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the ATV was impounded for seven days.
“If you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please ‘make the call,’ and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well,” said police.
“Please plan a way to get home safely.”
