Impaired driver slams into crash site on Mississauga highway, 4 hospitalized: OPP

Four people are in hospital after an impaired driver crashed into the site of a collision on a Mississauga highway, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, the OPP Highway Safety Division said officers were investigating a collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Winston Churchill Boulevard on the border of Oakville, Ont.

At that time, police said, another driver “slammed” into the crash truck that was protecting the scene and directing traffic.

OPP said the driver of that vehicle was impaired.

Images from the scene show a badly damaged black four-door sedan and crash truck. At least two bottles of alcohol are also seen on the floor of the driver and passenger seats.

Four people were sent to hospital, including an Ontario Ministry of Transportation worker who was at the scene, the OPP said.

The extent of the injuries sustained was not disclosed.

The driver of the black sedan that slammed into the crash site was charged with impaired and dangerous driving, OPP said.

No other details were released by police.

