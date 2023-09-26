Impaired driver stole vehicle, then smashed it, Manitoulin OPP say

An 18-year-old resident of Sagamok First Nation has been charged following an incident Sept. 23.

Ontario Provincial Police were called shortly before 3 a.m. about a vehicle being taken without consent.

“Police were able to identify the person who took the vehicle, which had been involved in a single-vehicle motor vehicle collision,” OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

“The driver had consumed alcoholic beverages.”

The suspect is charged with impaired driving, driving after sundown while being a novice driver, drinking while under age 19 and failing to report an accident.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Nov. 6.

The driver was issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.