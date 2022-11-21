Impaired driver struck two homes with pickup truck, Sault police say

A 29-year-old Sault resident has been charged following an incident Nov. 19 on Bainbridge Street in which a pickup truck hit two residences.

The Sault Police Service responded around midnight to calls of a collision.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a pickup truck which had struck the deck of a residence and had struck the side of another residence,” police said in a news release Monday.

“The collision caused significant property damage. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers spoke with the person identified as the driver of the truck, later identified as the accused.”

The accused is now charged with dangerous driving and two counts of impaired driving. A court date has been set for Jan. 23.