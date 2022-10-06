Impaired driver was passed out behind the wheel: Manitoulin OPP

One person has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island responded to a traffic complaint Oct. 4 around 3:45 p.m. on Bidwell Road in the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.

"The complainant reported a vehicle being parked on the road and that they were unable to wake the driver," the OPP said in a news release.

"Police attended the location and spoke with the driver. It was determined they had consumed drugs. The driver was subsequently arrested and returned to detachment for further tests."

The 55-year-old driver from M'Chigeeng was charged with impaired driving and cocaine possession.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on Oct. 26.