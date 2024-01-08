Impaired driver was sleeping behind the wheel outside cannabis store in North Bay
An impaired driver apparently hoping to buy cannabis was arrested sleeping behind the wheel outside a pot store in North Bay on Sunday evening.
North Bay Police said they were called at 7:10 p.m. and told the 40-year-old man was asleep in the parking lot.
“Officers attended and after several attempts to wake the male by knocking on the window failed, an officer opened the driver’s side door, at which time the male awoke,” police said in a news release Monday.
“After a brief interaction, the male was arrested for having care and control of a vehicle while impaired by drug. The accused was transported to police headquarters, where he was examined by a drug recognition officer.”
A search of the suspect uncovered a controlled substance. He is now charged with impaired driving and drug possession.
The accused was later released on an undertaking.
“Police are reminding the public that being impaired by drugs carries the same consequences as being impaired by alcohol,” police said.
“Upon conviction, subjects face heavy fines, further driver’s license suspensions and possible jail time.”
