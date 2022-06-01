Impaired driver who killed woman, dog near Victoria to be sentenced
An impaired driver who struck two sisters, killing one and critically injuring the other, near Victoria in 2018 will be sentenced on June 15.
Anthony Thomas was found guilty in March on six charges, including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm, in the Central Saanich crash.
The prosecution said Thomas had methamphetamine in his system when he struck and killed 51-year-old Kim Ward on the shoulder of the 7600-block of Central Saanich Road.
The collision on Aug. 27, 2018, sent the woman's 48-year-old sister to hospital in critical condition. The sister's dog was also killed in the crash.
Police said the Jeep SUV that Thomas was driving crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the sisters while they walked their dogs.
Thomas, who was 26 at the time of the crash, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
He was convicted on March 28 of one count each of impaired driving causing death; impaired driving causing bodily harm; dangerous driving causing death; dangerous driving causing bodily harm; causing an accident resulting in death; and causing an accident resulting in bodily harm.
The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin on June 15 and conclude on June 16.
