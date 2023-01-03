Impaired driver with child in vehicle crashes into tree, flees scene: London police
A London, Ont. woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove impaired with a child in the vehicle, before crashing into a tree and fleeing the scene, London police said.
According to a press release from the London Police Service, at approximately 7:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day, police responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a collision in the area of Fairhaven Circle near Fairhaven Street.
Citizens told police a car had struck a tree, and a woman and young child fled the scene of the accident on foot.
When police arrived, descriptions of the woman and child were provided, and police located them a short distance away.
There were no reported injuries.
Police said there were approximately $10,000 in reported damages.
As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old woman from London — who cannot be named as doing so could identify the child — has been charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:
- Impaired operation of a conveyance
- Fail to comply with demand made by peace officer
The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Feb. 15 in relation to the charges.
