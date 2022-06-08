Impaired driver with children in car charged after crashing into fire hydrant: OPP

A driver from Essa Township faces a slew of charges, including two counts of abandoning a child, after crashing into a fire hydrant.

Nottawasaga OPP says a caller notified officers a vehicle had driven onto the front lawn of a house on Greenwood Drive in Angus on Tuesday afternoon and struck the fire hydrant.

Officers arrived with paramedics to find the vehicle resting on top of the knocked-over hydrant with two young passengers.

Police charged the 32-year-old with resisting a peace officer, impaired operation, driving with liquor readily available, and child abandonment.

The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police say no injuries were reported for the driver or the two children.