Impaired drivers accused in 3 separate collisions over 10 hours in Simcoe County
A Wasaga Beach woman is among three drivers police charged with impaired driving in just 10 hours in Simcoe County.
Huronia West OPP says the 24-year-old woman was involved in a single-vehicle collision on River Road in Wasaga Beach shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
She faces two charges of impaired driving and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.
The accused had her driver's licence suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven.
Officers also responded to a collision on Sunnidale road near George Johnson Road in Springwater Township at 6:44 p.m. on Tuesday, where they say a vehicle crashed into a pole.
The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.
Less than half an hour later, police were called to Highway 400 in Springwater Township for a collision involving a wrong-way driver suspected of being impaired.
Officers arrested the driver, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
