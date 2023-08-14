Impaired drivers keep northern Ont. police busy

Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in northern Ontario busy in recent days, especially those in the West Parry Sound detachment area.

“West Parry Sound OPP were kept busy this weekend,” police said in a social media post.

“Police charged three drivers with criminal impaired driving offenses.”

On Aug. 11, OPP in Archipelago Township received a complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 612.

Officers located the vehicle and after speaking with the driver concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 58-year-old from Barrie is facing an impaired driving charge.

Also on Aug. 11, members of the detachment were patrolling Highway 69 in Carling Township when they performed a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle – talking with the driver police determined they had consumed alcohol. Similarly this driver transported to the detachment for further testing.

The 33-year-old driver from Sault Ste. Marie was charged with speeding, impaired driving and failing to surrender their licence as a result of the police investigation.

On Aug. 13, police responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 141 in Sequin Township.

“Police located the driver who fled the scene on foot,” OPP said in a news release Monday.

“After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed.”

Further testing was completed at the West Parry Sound OPP detachment.

Consequently the 36-year-old driver from Rosseau, Ont. was charged with failing to remain, impaired driving, refusal to comply with breath demand, resisting a peace officer and operating a vehicle without a licence.

“This charge marks the 34th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2023,” said police.

The three drivers were also issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and had their vehicles impounded for seven days.

“Reporting impaired driving is everyone's responsibility,” added police.

#WestParrySoundOPP were kept busy this weekend. #RoadSafety Police charged three drivers with criminal impaired driving offenses. Reporting impaired driving is everyone's responsibility.^js pic.twitter.com/202umcu4wt