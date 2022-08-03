Impaired driving a problem during the Haweater Festival on Manitoulin Island

Three people are facing multiple charges -- including impaired driving -- after the Ontario Provincial Police responded to three separate incidents during the Haweater Festival.

OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint that a vehicle was unable to maintain its lane on Highway 540 in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands at about 9:30 p.m. on July 29.

“Officers were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

The driver showed signs of impairment. A 26-year-old Little Current resident was subsequently arrested and charged with impaired driving and failure to comply with demand.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Gore Bay on Sept. 14.

On July 31 at approximately 5:50 p.m. the OPP responded to several more traffic complaints in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin, this time on Highway 6, citing an erratic driver.

“Officers were able to located the vehicle on Water Street,” police said.

After speaking with the driver, officers determined the driver had consumed alcohol. An approved screening device test was administered which the driver failed. The 24-year-old from Tehkummah was arrested and charged with multiple impaired driving offenses and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The 24-year-old is also scheduled to appear in court in Gore Bay on Sept. 14.

Again on July 31, shortly before 11 p.m., the police responded to a third incident on Worthington Street in Little Current.

“The complainant reported that an individual had arrived at their residence who appeared to be intoxicated,” police said in their release.

“The individual had then left the residence driving a motor vehicle.”

Officers located the vehicle on Hightway 6 and the driver was showing signs of impairment. As a result a 25-year-old Etobicoke resident was arrested and charged multiple impaired driving offenses and driving while under a suspension.

The Etobicoke resident is scheduled to appear in court in Gore Bay on Oct. 26.

If you observe a suspected impaired driver, call 911 or contact the police and report it.