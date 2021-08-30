Impaired driving arrest made following fatal crash: Manitoba RCMP

A woman has been arrested in connection to a head-on car crash on a Manitoba highway that left an 86-year-old man dead.

According to Manitoba RCMP, the crash took place Sunday at around 12:50 a.m. on Highway 59, near the intersection with Fey Road, in the RM of Alexander.

Mounties investigated and have determined that a 58-year-old woman was driving a car north and crashed head-on with a southbound pick-up truck being driven by an 86-year-old man.

The man, who was from Grand Marais, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who is from the RM of Alexander, was arrested for impaired operation of a conveyance causing death. The charge has not been tested in court.

She was then taken to the hospital, along with her passenger, a 65-year-old man. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Selkirk Provincial Court on Nov. 5.

RCMP officers, the criminal collision investigation team, and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.