Impaired driving arrest made following fatal crash: Manitoba RCMP
A woman has been arrested in connection to a head-on car crash on a Manitoba highway that left an 86-year-old man dead.
According to Manitoba RCMP, the crash took place Sunday at around 12:50 a.m. on Highway 59, near the intersection with Fey Road, in the RM of Alexander.
Mounties investigated and have determined that a 58-year-old woman was driving a car north and crashed head-on with a southbound pick-up truck being driven by an 86-year-old man.
The man, who was from Grand Marais, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman, who is from the RM of Alexander, was arrested for impaired operation of a conveyance causing death. The charge has not been tested in court.
She was then taken to the hospital, along with her passenger, a 65-year-old man. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman is scheduled to appear in Selkirk Provincial Court on Nov. 5.
RCMP officers, the criminal collision investigation team, and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.
-
Police on scene of 'serious' collision southwest of DelislePolice on scene of 'serious' collision southwest of Delisle
-
Here's how Louisiana hospitals are handling the double onslaught of Hurricane Ida and COVID-19Already overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases, Louisiana hospitals are now struggling with how to keep functioning after significant damage and disruption caused by Hurricane Ida.
-
RCMP investigating 'mischief' to memorial honouring Indigenous children lost to residential schoolsRCMP in Fort McMurray are investigating after a memorial made to honour children who never came home after attending residential schools was “unlawfully disassembled.”
-
Canada blanks Switzerland 4-0, meets U.S. for women's world hockey goldMelodie Daoust hopes the first women's world hockey championship final of her career yields gold for Canada.
-
Brand new Edmonton elementary and high schools to open doorsTwo brand new schools in Edmonton are ready to welcome students back to in-person learning.
-
Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in eventsCurling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events.
-
City to require masks at all civic facilities, look at how to implement potential vaccine requirements for employeesCity council has voted unanimously in favor of a recommendation to make masks mandatory for city employees and users of civic facilities, including leisure centres, arenas and Saskatoon Transit.
-
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Roncesvalles areaA male motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van in the Roncesvalles area.
-
My Y is Resilient Campaign gets big boost from ValeAlmost a year ago, the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario launched its My Y is Resilient Campaign, after losing $7 million because of the pandemic.