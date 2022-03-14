Impaired driving arrests made hours apart in Guelph

Guelph police made two separate impaired driving arrests less than three hours apart between late Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. Friday, an officer noticed a vehicle stopped in the middle of University Avenue West while straddling both lanes. The vehicle slowly moved forward before stopping abruptly, blocking all traffic.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and found the driver showed obvious signs of impairment.

The female driver was arrested after failing a roadside screening and transported to the Guelph police station. Further testing determined she had more than the legal amount of alcohol in her system.

The 19-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving. Her licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded for seven days.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, an officer found a vehicle pulled over on Elizabeth Street.

Police said a woman was standing outside the vehicle and crying, while a man tried to console her. The officer stopped to check the pair’s well-being and noticed both individuals showed signs of alcohol consumption.

The man was identified as the driver, failed a roadside screening and was transported to the Guelph police station where further testing confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

The 23-year-old man was charged with impaired driving. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Police did not release information on future court dates for either charges.