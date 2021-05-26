Impaired driving, assault charges laid after man allegedly hit by vehicle on Pasqua First Nation

A woman is facing impaired driving and assault charges after a man was allegedly hit by a vehicle on the Pasqua First Nation on Sunday night.

RCMP said it responded to a complaint of a man hit by a vehicle around 11:35 p.m. When members arrived, they found an injured man inside a residence. He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said a woman from the same residence was arrested in relation to the incident.

A 55-year-old woman is facing six charges including impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

She made her first appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court on Tuesday.