Impaired driving cases surge by 44%, Manitoulin police say

The end of August saw a spike in impaired driving cases, Manitoulin Island Ontario Provincial Police said Friday, continuing a disturbing trend this year.

“The Manitoulin OPP has laid 56 impaired driving charges since Jan. 1 … which is a 44 per cent increase over 2022,” Const. John Hill said in an email to CTV News.

“In that year, Manitoulin OPP had 39 impaired driving charges between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31.”

For example, on Aug. 28, police responded to a report of a driver asleep in a running vehicle on Green Bay Road in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.

“Before police arrived, the complainant reported that the vehicle began driving westbound at a slow speed,” the OPP said.

The driver has an October date in Gore Bay on impaired charges.

Two days later, a series of impaired driving incidents began shortly before 3:20 p.m. when police saw a vehicle swerving in and out of its lane on Highway 17 in Baldwin Township.

That driver was arrested for impaired and returned to the McKerrow OPP detachment for further tests.

Then just after 4 p.m., the Manitoulin OPP responded to a car in the ditch on Highway 542 in Carnarvon Township.

“Police located the vehicle and it was determined the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages,” police said.

“The driver was arrested for impaired driving and returned to the McKerrow OPP detachment for further tests.”

At 6:45 p.m., police responded to a complaint of a pickup truck hitting a train crossing arm on Highway 6 in Espanola.

“It was determined the driver had been consuming drugs,” police said.

“The driver was arrested for impaired driving and returned to the McKerrow OPP detachment for further tests.”

Hill said that, despite constant warnings, too many people aren’t getting the message.

“These poor choices are being made by people of all ages, both visitors and local residents,” he said.

“They are found either because they have been in a collision, their poor driving is reported by other road users or their poor driving has been observed by police on patrol.”

While the surge in impaired cases is alarming, Hill said people in the area have been proactive in reporting suspected impaired drivers to police.

“We live in an amazing community where people quickly and consistently report suspected impaired drivers to 911,” he said.

“This community effort increases the number of impaired drivers police are able to find. With the combined efforts of a concerned public and the police, the goal is to drive these numbers down and make our roads safer.”