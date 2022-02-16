Impaired driving causing death charge laid after passenger ejected near Waterton Dam

A 19-year-old woman faces impaired driving charges following a Valentine's Day rollover crash in southwest Alberta that killed a passenger.

RCMP officials say an SUV was eastbound on Highway 505, near Township Road 44, on the evening of Feb. 14 when the driver failed to navigate a turn in the road. The SUV left the highway and rolled.

The passenger — since identified as 25-year-old Ty Chief Moon of Levern on the Blood First Nation — was thrown from the vehicle and died on scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to hospital by ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

As a result of the investigation into the fatal crash, Jayleen Spotted Eagle of Glenwood faces several charges including:

Impaired driving causing death;

Driving with blood alcohol over .08 causing death; and,

Dangerous driving causing death.

She has been released from custody ahead of her scheduled Mar. 15 appearance in Cardston provincial court.