Impaired driving causing death trial underway in London, Ont.
A courtroom heard how Beulah Peters, 23, of Munsee-Delaware First Nation had been out partying with her friends on Dec. 2, 2018 when she was struck and killed while walking along Jubilee Road, southwest of London, Ont.
In her opening address, Crown Attorney Marcia Hilliard told the jury that evidence will show the victim and accused Kelly Jacobs, 35, were together for most of the night.
“You will hear from witnesses that Ms. Jacobs appeared intoxicated,” says Hilliard. “It is the Crown’s theory that the vehicle driven by Kelly Jacobs struck Peters.”
Jacobs, from the Moravian First Nation, is facing charges that include impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.
The victim’s mother Wendy Peters was the first to testify at the trial.
She tearfully told the jury how she found her daughter after she was rushed to hospital minutes after the crash.
“She was already brain dead,” testified Peters. “I was angry.”
The trial, which started Monday after jury selection, is slated to last two weeks.
-
12 people arrested after $700,000 in retail thefts reported at Windsor Home Depot storesThe Windsor Police Service’s Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested 12 people after over $700,000 in thefts were reported at Home Depot stores in the city.
-
Nova Scotia Health seeks help in locating patient missing from Dartmouth hospitalNova Scotia Health is asking for the public's help in locating a patient who is missing from a Dartmouth hospital.
-
Former Alberta human rights chair serves province $2.1M wrongful dismissal lawsuitAlberta's former human rights commission chief has filed a lawsuit against the justice minister for "malicious treatment" and wrongful dismissal.
-
Calgary's 5-day forecast; more sun, warmthWarm and above-seasonal for another week.
-
B.C. scientists develop technique to restore kelp forests for future generationsA post-doctoral fellow at Simon Fraser University's department of biological sciences is working with fellow scientists to find a way to help save kelp forests for future generations.
-
Why are apartment rental rates going up in Canada?If you live in an apartment, then you've more than likely felt the effects of the dramatically increased rental rates in Canada. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the key factors contributing to the increased rental prices in Canada, along with some of the things that Canadians are doing to cope with the current market.
-
6 new ridings proposed by B.C. Electoral Boundaries CommissionBritish Columbia's Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report that recommends the creation of six new electoral districts, which would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93.
-
Life-threatening injuries after London hit-and-runLife-threatening injuries are reported after a hit-and-run in the city, according to London police. Officers were called to the crash in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street west around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.
-
Greater Victoria outreach groups prepare Thanksgiving meals amid rising demandLocal community kitchens are preparing for their annual Thanksgiving meals as more and more people, including seniors, seek help making ends meet. The lunch rush at Esquimalt’s Rainbow Kitchen, a dedicated charity meal program, was another busy one on Monday. "We are serving upwards of 250 meals per day," said Ray Oelke, front of house manager at the Rainbow Kitchen.