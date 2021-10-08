Impaired driving charge laid after erratic driving in Red Deer school zones

A man was charged with impaired driving after a vehicle was seen "driving erratically" through two Red Deer school zones.

Just after 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, it was reported to police that the car had been entering other lanes, nearly hitting other vehicles, and bumping into the curb in front of Eastview Middle School.

The driver was witnessed heading towards a second school, Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School. Officers found the driver in that school’s parking lot.

The driver was found to be impaired by alcohol, Mounties said, and he’s been placed under Provincial Sanctions, with an immediate suspension of his license.

The car has been seized for 30 days, with the driver also receiving a violation ticket for careless driving — a fine of $567.

The incident has RCMP reminding the public of their role in the fight against impaired driving. If you witness a suspected impaired driver, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.