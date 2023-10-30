Impaired driving charge laid after snowmobile found stuck in mud

A 20-year-old northwestern Ontario man is facing several charges including impaired driving after police found a snowmobile stuck in the mud this weekend.

Members of the Sioux Lookout detachment located the snow machine on the shore of Pelican Lake around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 29, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

There was some light snow Sunday morning with temperatures below freezing Saturday and Sunday in the small community of about 5,200 people located 350 km northwest of Thunder Bay.

OPP Const. Graeme Desjarlais told CTV News in an interview there is approximately two to four inches of snow on the ground in Sioux Lookout.

"Officers located the operator and determined they were impaired by alcohol," OPP said.

"The operator was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Sioux Lookout OPP detachment for further testing."

He is charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80+, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving a motorized snow vehicle while his license is suspended and failing to wear a proper helmet.

The accused, who is a local man, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 12.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

"No one was injured in the incident," Desjarlais said.

Meanwhile, the arrival of snow in the northwest regio impacted road conditions over the weekend.