Impaired driving charge laid after three-car crash in Manitoba

Six people were taken to the hospital on Monday evening following a three-car crash on a Manitoba highway.

The crash took place around 7 p.m. on Highway 3 at Road 50 NE.

According to police, the driver of a southbound pickup truck rear-ended another car. Police note this caused the car to enter the northbound lane and crash into another vehicle.

The driver of the pick-up truck, who is a 32-year-old woman, then ran into an open area.

Mounties brought in their police dog unit, who tracked down the suspect. She was arrested and taken to HSC for precautionary measures. Once at the hospital, she was arrested for impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Five other people were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.