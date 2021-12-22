Impaired driving charge lands Barrie man with 90 day licence suspension
Police arrested a Barrie man accused of drunk driving in Springwater Township.
Huronia West OPP said a concerned citizen called police to report a suspected impaired driving leaving a local business on Monday night.
Officers caught up to the vehicle in the area of Snow Valley Road and Bayfield Street.
Police say they took the 52-year-old driver into custody from the scene.
The accused is charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.
The man's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven.
He will have to answer to the charge in a Collingwood courtroom in January.
Police encourage residents to report possible impaired drivers by calling 911 or *677 on their mobile device.
"Using a mobile device to report a potential impaired driver will not result in a charge for using a hand-held communication device," OPP stated.
-
Lab professionals working 'beyond humanly possible' to process COVID-19 tests in OntarioThe head of an association representing Ontario laboratory workers says its members are putting in long hours and being asked to cancel vacation plans to handle a huge surge in COVID-19 tests.
-
Saskatoon police chief says 2021 saw 'concerning' increase in gun useIn a wide-ranging year-end interview, Saskatoon's police chief said guns are becoming more prevalent in the community.
-
Police say motorist passed emergency vehicle in Temagami, clocked at 150 km/hA 58-year-old driver from Edmonton is facing charges following an incident Dec. 19 in Temagami in which a motorist passed an emergency vehicle that had its lights flashing.
-
U of C and U of L will both start winter classes online amid OmicronThe University of Calgary and University of Lethbridge will be moving winter term classes to start online due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
Road closed at Ninth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E. after pedestrian hitRoads are closed in downtown Calgary after a pedestrian was hit by a truck at Ninth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.
-
Sooke School District brings in mandatory vaccine requirement for new hiresAfter receiving advice and guidance from several stakeholders over the past few months, the Sooke School District (SD62) board of education has taken a step forward on the issue of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school district employees.
-
Porcupine Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreaks at two schoolsThe Porcupine Health Unit said Wednesday that a COVID-19 school outbreak has been declared at École publique Renaissance (Pavillon) in Timmins and École publique Passeport Jeunesse (Elementary) in Hearst.
-
McDonald's fries shortage in Japan blamed on shipment delays due to B.C. floodingFlooding in B.C. and its impact on potato imports have led McDonald's to temporarily restrict servings of medium and large orders of fries in Japan.
-
Child porn, sexual interference charges approved against 25-year-old: Surrey RCMPA 25-year-old man has been charged with child pornography, sexual interference and other offences involving minors following an investigation by Surrey's RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.