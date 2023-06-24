Impaired driving charges after crash involving parked car in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police have charged a 44-year-old man following a crash involving a parked car in Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Green Vista Drive and Whittaker Crescent around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Security video shows a white Subaru speeding into the back of a parked Volkswagen sedan.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The Cambridge man has been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle.