Impaired driving charges for a man asleep at the wheel in Innisfil

South Simcoe Police received a call about a man sleeping in a vehicle at a gas station parking lot on County Road 89 in Innisfil on Saturday.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle operator had been driving erratically before pulling into the gas station.

Upon further investigation, police arrested the man for impaired driving.

A 48-year-old man faces multiple charges, including impaired driving, driving while under suspension, open liquor and driving without insurance.

He also faces a 90-day license suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.