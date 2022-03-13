Impaired driving charges for Kitchener man after car ends up on lawn
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A Kitchener man is facing several charges after a vehicle ended up on someone's lawn Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision around 9 p.m. in the area of Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue East.
A driver reportedly hit a parked car, then a telephone box, and ended up on the front lawn of a home.
The driver tried to run away, but was arrested nearby, according to officials.
A 28-year-old has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation, and two counts of failing to stop after an accident.
-
COVID restrictions remain at some businesses and sectorsIt wasn’t an easy decision, but the owners of Fig Studio Kitchen in Ripley have decided to keep asking their patrons for vaccine passports, until the end of March
-
Transport truck full of live fish rolls over on busy Toronto highwayA ramp at one of Toronto's busiest highway interchanges has been shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying live fish rolled over.
-
Regulator fines engineers 8 years after Mount Polley disaster in B.C.Three engineers have been disciplined nearly eight years after British Columbia's worst mining disaster.
-
Bottle drive collecting donations to support humanitarian efforts in UkraineA week-long bottle drive in Edmonton is collecting donations to support humanitarian and military aid efforts in Ukraine.
-
Rainfall warning issued as storm approaches Metro VancouverEnvironment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound ahead of "an extended period of heavy rain" expected Sunday evening.
-
Ice fishing season coming to a closeWith the upcoming change in season, many anglers in the area are preparing to wrap up ice fishing throughout Lake Simcoe.
-
Comedy show raising money for Sault Helping HandsThe Way Too Funny Comedy Tour is making a stop at The Machine Shop in Sault Ste. Marie later this month and part of the proceeds raised will be going toward Sault Ste. Marie Helping Hands
-
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in UkraineBrent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who travelled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine.
-
What changes are coming to Manitoba's public health orders this week?The Manitoba government is making big changes to public health orders this coming week.