Impaired driving charges handed out after crash near major Kitchener intersection
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Police have charged someone for impaired driving following a crash near a major Kitchener intersection.
Waterloo regional police posted just before 3 p.m. Sunday that Queen’s Boulevard heading northbound at Westmount Road has been closed for a collision investigation.
The stretch was reopened roughly 30 minutes later.
No one was seriously injured.
Police say a driver involved has been charged with impaired-related offences.
-
Atlantic Canada premiers want 'reconsidered' process for new Air Passenger Protection RegulationsAtlantic Canada’s four premiers say proposed changes to Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulations could lead to a reduction of routes and increase in prices across the region.
-
Seeking bus rapid transit funding and revising Ontario Ombudsman report recommendations: London City CouncilA lengthy council meeting Tuesday saw many agenda items discussed, including renegotiating a deal with senior levels of government to fund the bus rapid transit system and revising recommendations made in a report by the Ontario Ombudsman.
-
Petition launched to rebuild burned-down Port Coquitlam schoolIt’s been a painful few months for families of Hazel Trembath Elementary students since the Port Coquitlam school burned to the ground in a suspicious fire in mid-October. Now, there’s a push to ensure the school is actually rebuilt.
-
Number of international student visas issued locally under scrutinyIt’s a measure that should have been taken a long time ago.That’s the reaction from one of Canada’s leading housing researchers to Monday’s announcement that the federal government is temporarily capping the number of new study permits it issues over the next two years.
-
Barrie Sports Hall of Fame fighting for its futureAt the same time that Barrie city councillors remain primarily focused on the city's future, there's an ongoing battle to preserve its past.
-
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likelyDonald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary. He has swept the opening contests for the Republican presidential nomination and delivered a fresh setback to his GOP rivals.
-
Long-awaited warming centre opens in Regina's Heritage neighbourhoodA long-awaited overnight warming centre has opened in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood.
-
Bus drivers being used as 'cannon fodder' during Metro Vancouver transit strike, union saysThe union representing thousands of Metro Vancouver transit workers weighed in for the first time Tuesday on a strike that halted bus and SeaBus service in the region – saying its members and the public are being used as "cannon fodder" in the dispute while urging people not to take their frustration out on bus drivers and other frontline workers when service resumes.
-
'Loud and clear': Porters Lake sidewalk backlash may only be the beginningHalifax's ambitious plan to build sidewalks in 17 rural communities over the next decade might be off to a rocky start.