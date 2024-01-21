iHeartRadio

Impaired driving charges handed out after crash near major Kitchener intersection


A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Police have charged someone for impaired driving following a crash near a major Kitchener intersection.

Waterloo regional police posted just before 3 p.m. Sunday that Queen’s Boulevard heading northbound at Westmount Road has been closed for a collision investigation.

The stretch was reopened roughly 30 minutes later.

No one was seriously injured.

Police say a driver involved has been charged with impaired-related offences.

12