Impaired driving charges laid after 19-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck in York Region

Police have laid impaired driving charges after a 19-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in York Region Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Davis Drive, north of 2nd Concession in the Township of King, around 10 p.m. after receiving a report that a car had struck a pedestrian.

According to police, the victim was working in the area when he was hit by a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

The victim, who is from Trinidad, was rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say that a 53-year-old driver was taken into custody at the scene in connection with the collision. The suspect, identified as Barrie resident Domingos Da Silva, was charged with impaired driving causing death and operating a vehicle causing death with a blood alcohol level exceeding 80 miligrams.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on June 10.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said thanked members of the public for coming to the victim’s aide.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the members of our community who rushed to the scene to assist the victim,” they said.

Police are also asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.