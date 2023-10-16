Impaired driving charges laid after 2 people killed in multi-vehicle QEW crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver arrested in connection with a fatal crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga is now facing impaired driving charges.

The collision took place in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway between Erin Mills Parkway and Mississauga Road around midnight on Sunday.

Police say that four vehicles were ultimately involved in the collision.

“What we understand at this time is that the QEW in the area was under construction,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on social media.

“The left lane and middle lane were closed, forcing all traffic into the far right lane, causing slowdowns and congestion. Another vehicle, reportedly coming in at a high rate of speed, slammed into the last vehicle in line causing a multi-vehicle chain reaction.”

The two occupants of the first vehicle struck died at the scene. Police say the individuals were 34 and 33 years old and from Hamilton.

“That vehicle along with the first vehicle that hit it were all consumed by fire,” Schmidt said, adding that the driver of the colliding vehicle was able to get out.

A 32-year-old man from Mississauga was taken into custody and is now facing charges of dangerous driving causing death times and impaired driving causing death.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information about the incident or dashboard camera video of the area to reach out to investigators or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.