Impaired driving charges laid against Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent drivers

Several drivers from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent have been charged with impaired driving over the holidays.

On Jan. 2, at 8:39 p.m., Essex County OPP located, stopped and investigated a vehicle after receiving a report that a suspected impaired driver was travelling on County Road 22 in Lakeshore.

Officers located the vehicle in Belle River.

As a result of the investigation, Lakeshore OPP has charged a 52-year-old Lakeshore man with the following:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.

In Chatham-Kent, police responded to Bear Line Road in Dover Township for a vehicle in the ditch at 9:18 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Chatham-Kent police arrived and, through investigation, believed the driver to be operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

A 34-year-old Windsor man has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He was released with conditions pending a future court date of Jan. 30, 2023.

On Dec. 31, Elgin County (Chatham Detachment) officers arrested an impaired driver at a Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint.

Police were conducting the RIDE program on the Eastbound Highway 401 at the Queens Line Off-ramp, Municipality of Chatham-Kent. At 10:03 p.m., police stopped a passenger vehicle and checked for driver sobriety.

The investigating officer observed the driver to be displaying obvious signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and transported to Chatham OPP Detachment where further tests were administered.

As a result of the investigation, 46-year-old Windsor man was charged with the following:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

· Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

· Driving while under suspension (2 Counts)

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (ADLS) and a 45-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham at a later date.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.