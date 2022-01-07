Impaired driving charges laid following crash in Portage la Prairie: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man following a two-vehicle crash Thursday that involved a hydro pole.
The crash happened in Portage la Prairie around 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street NE and 6th Avenue NE.
Police said a vehicle hit a hydro pole after crashing into another vehicle. The pole was knocked over because of the collision.
RCMP said no one was injured in the crash.
Officers said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and after talking to witnesses, they were able to find him at a nearby house.
He was arrested and taken to an RCMP detachment where police found he was over the legal limit.
Dredin Peters has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol content exceeding 80 mg%, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and taking a motor vehicle without consent. He was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act.
None of the charges have been tested in court.
Peters was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.
