Impaired driving charges laid following Springwater collision

One man is facing impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle collision in Springwater early Saturday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on May 21 on Highway 27 near Flos Road Four and Horseshoe Valley Road.

The passenger of one of the vehicles fled as soon as police arrived while the driver of that same vehicle was arrested.

The individual who fled on foot was apprehended a short time later. He has since been released from custody.

As a result, a 54-year-old Mississauga man is facing multiple impaired driving charges. He is due in court in Collingwood on June 14.

No injuries were reported in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.