Impaired driving charges laid in fatal Brant County crash
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Brant County OPP have charged a 26-year-old man in connection to a crash that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl.
Emergency crews were first called to the two-vehicle collision on Oakland Street around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.
Officials say one person was taken to a hospital and is still in critical condition, while 12-year-old Sierra Beverly was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.
The two others involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, according to police.
On Thursday, OPP announced a Brant County man has been charged with:
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Operation causing death
- Operation causing bodily harm
- Dangerous operation causing death
- Dangerous operation causing bodily harm
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash camera, doorbell, or surveillance video of the area, is asked to contact Brant County OPP.
-
Man charged with uttering death threats, trespassing: Halifax policeA man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried breaking into homes and vehicles in Halifax’s north end.
-
Jury deliberates Dillon Whitehawk murder trialThe jury has begun deliberations in the three-week murder trial of Dillon Whitehawk.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliationHudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
-
UCP announces $63M boost for Travel Alberta to aid tourism industryThe province is hoping a $63 million boost to Travel Alberta's budget will help accelerate the tourism industry's recovery.
-
RVH to enhance cancer diagnosis with 'game-changing' technologyRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) will soon become the only hospital between Newmarket and Sudbury to offer new state-of-the-art "game-changing" technology for cancer patients.
-
Alta. man charged after children sexually assaulted: RCMPTerry Wanye King, 65, has been charged after RCMP say children were sexually assaulted in a town east of Edmonton, and police believe there may be more victims.
-
-
Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven yearsBrigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
-
Province provides millions for northern Ontario road projectsThe Ontario government announced funding for major transportation projects across northern Ontario on Friday.