Impaired driving charges laid in fatal east Ottawa crash

Ottawa Police have charged a 32-year-old woman and sole survivor of a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end in August that claimed the lives of two men with a number of offences including impaired driving causing death.

It happened at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road.

Police have charged Shallen McKay of Ottawa with two counts of impaired driving causing death, two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, operation while prohibited, breach of probation and taking a vehicle without consent.

She was expected to appear in court on Thursday.