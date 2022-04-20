Impaired driving charges laid in head-on crash in Huntsville: OPP

A man is accused of impaired driving after a head-on crash in Huntsville sent one person to hospital Wednesday evening.

According to provincial police, the two-vehicle collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Aspdin Road.

ORNGE airlifted a 24-year-old woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All other occupants in the vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to OPP.

Police said a 55-year-old Parry Sound man is accused of impaired driving offences.

Crawford Street to Rosseau was closed for several hours as officers investigated the cause. The road reopened shortly after 1 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.