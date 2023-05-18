Impaired driving charges laid in Innisfil within two nights

South Simcoe Police have charged two people with impaired driving within two days in Innisfil.

On Wednesday, police responded to a vehicle driving erratically in the Innisfil Beach Road and Highway 400 area at around 6:45 p.m.

Officers charged a 37-year-old Innisfil man with operation while impaired.

Just after midnight, police responded to a vehicle in a ditch on Yonge Street and Lockhart Road. A 24-year-old Barrie man was charged with Operation while Impaired and for being unaccompanied by a qualified driver as a G1 licence holder.

Both drivers have had their licences suspended for 90 days and vehicles impounded for seven days.