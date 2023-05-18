iHeartRadio

Impaired driving charges laid in Innisfil within two nights


File Image (SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICES)

South Simcoe Police have charged two people with impaired driving within two days in Innisfil.

On Wednesday, police responded to a vehicle driving erratically in the Innisfil Beach Road and Highway 400 area at around 6:45 p.m.

Officers charged a 37-year-old Innisfil man with operation while impaired.

Just after midnight, police responded to a vehicle in a ditch on Yonge Street and Lockhart Road. A 24-year-old Barrie man was charged with Operation while Impaired and for being unaccompanied by a qualified driver as a G1 licence holder.

Both drivers have had their licences suspended for 90 days and vehicles impounded for seven days.  

