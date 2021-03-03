A woman was arrested after driving her car into a St. Albert Circle K convenience store Monday evening.

On March 1 at approximately 10 p.m., St. Albert RCMP responded to the convenience store on Sir Winston Churchill Avenue after a red Hyundai Kona crashed through the store window.

No one was injured in the crash. Police say the damage to the store is more than $50,000.

RCMP arrested a 50-year-old woman from St. Albert.

She was charged with:

Impaired driving

Dangerous driving

She was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on April 19.