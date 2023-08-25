Impaired driving crashes send 2 to hospital in Langford, Colwood

A 53-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after a pickup truck crashed into a parked truck in Colwood last week.

The West Shore RCMP says police received 11 complaints about a green 2004 F250 pickup driving erratically through Colwood and View Royal before the crash on Aug. 17.

The vehicle was reportedly swerving into oncoming traffic on the Island Highway before crashing on Aldeane Avenue.

Police seized suspected cocaine from inside the vehicle and the driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

Mounties are recommending charges of impaired driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

It was the second impaired-driving crash that West Shore officers responded to in a 24-hour period.

On Aug. 16, police responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near the 100-block of Finlayson Arm Road in Langford.

Investigators say the driver was suspected of impairment by alcohol and attempted to leave the scene.

The driver was detained by police and provided a breath sample which indicated the presence of alcohol, police said.

The driver was issued a three-day driving suspension, a three-day vehicle impoundment and an order to remove their vehicle from the road as it was structurally unsound.

The driver was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The West Shore RCMP says nine drivers were stopped for driving without insurance on Aug. 15, bringing the total number of uninsured drivers caught by the department this month to 58.

In July, the West Shore RCMP's traffic unit caught 65 uninsured drivers, the department said.