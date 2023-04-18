Impaired driving numbers going 'in the wrong direction'

According to the latest information from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, many Canadian drivers are still getting behind the wheel while impaired.

A MADD survey found that 68 per cent of Canadian drank alcohol in the past 30 days and six per cent of them said they drove while believing they were impaired.

Another 30 per cent of Canadians reported using cannabis in the past 30 days and 12 per cent said they drove while believing they were impaired.

And 12 per cent of Canadians reported consuming an illicit drug or medication in the past 30 days and 19 per cent drove while believing they were impaired.

“There are many ways to avoid that situation,” said Eric Dumschat from MADD Canada.

“Plan ahead, walk if you’re able to, crash at a friend’s house. (Have) a relative or a friend to pick you up, take an Uber or a taxi or public transit.”

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Carlo Berardi said impaired driving numbers in northeastern Ontario are increasing and it’s just not acceptable.

“Between January (and) March last year, we had 110 impaired drivers charged,” Berardi said.

“So far this year we got 127, so that’s an increase of almost 16 per cent and again, we’re going in the wrong direction.”

MADD said young males continue to rank the highest as offenders when it comes to impaired driving.

“Young men have traditionally been the problem group, it’s been for quite some time,” Dumschat said.

“The survey did find that young women are starting to match their male counterparts.”

“Impaired is impaired and whether you’re drinking alcohol or consuming drugs, impaired is impaired,” Berardi added.

“It’s the leading cause of criminal death in Canada and unfortunately from a regional perspective, the numbers keep climbing.”

MADD Canada said the main reasons given for driving while impaired included they did not feel impaired, they did not have far to drive or they thought they could drive carefully.