Impaired driving suspected after vehicle crashes into ditch near Coalhurst, Alta.

RCMP say a 30-year-old man has been sanctioned after a single-vehicle crash where police say he was impaired.

Officials say members of the Coaldale RCMP were called to a crash at the intersection of Hwy. 3 and the entrance to Coalhurst on Monday evening.

Police say a man, who was driving a 2023 Kia Rio, apparently lost control and drove across the intersection before crashing into a ditch.

RCMP believe the man was impaired by alcohol at the time.

No one was injured in the incident, but police say the driver was arrested and ticketed.