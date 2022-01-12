Impaired driving suspected after vehicle strikes tow truck driver on Vancouver Island

RCMP say a driver is facing potential criminal charges after a tow truck operator was struck by a vehicle near Lantzville, B.C., Tuesday evening.

Police say the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 19 near Rumming Road, between Lantzville and Parksville.

A tow trucker operator was working with other vehicles that were parked on the shoulder of the highway when a green Dodge Caravan struck the tow truck operator, police say.

The tow operator sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the BC Highway Patrol.

Mid Island Towing manager Mike Oldfield told CTV News on Wednesday that one of his drivers had been injured and was home resting after being released from hospital earlier in the evening.

RCMP say the driver of the van did not remain at the scene. However, a witness tells CTV News that the vehicle did pull over and appear to speak with a second tow truck operator before leaving.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Moment of impact for a tow truck operator tonight while assisting at a chaotic scene. His truck side-swiped by a passing vehicle. DOZENS of vehicles have struck pot holes on Hwy 19 near Nanoose flats. I've spoken with drivers with two, even three tires damaged. pic.twitter.com/0ldv6zWppp

Police say they were provided the licence plate of the van from witnesses, and the vehicle was located in Nanoose Bay about 30 minutes later.

The van was spotted parked along a road with a man behind the wheel, Mounties say.

"It was quickly determined that the man was impaired by alcohol," RCMP said in a release Wednesday.

"He was arrested and taken to the BCHP office where he provided breath samples in excess of three times over the legal limit," police said.

The van driver now faces potential criminal charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Police say the man remains in police custody Wednesday, and his vehicle has been seized for a forensic examination.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the area, is asked to call the BC Highway Patrol in Parksville at 250-954-2953 and reference file 2022-25.

Police are also urging drivers to follow road signs and to give emergency vehicles space if they see flashing lights.