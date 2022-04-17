Impaired driving suspected in head-on crash in northwest Calgary

Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition following an early morning crash in northwest Calgary.

Calgary police told CTV News that officers were called to the scene of a head-on crash on 14 Street N.W. between Kensington Road and Memorial Drive at about 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two people had been injured and the driver of one of the vehicles appeared to be impaired.

Police said a Honda SUV, which was northbound on 14 Street, crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a Nissan Altima head-on.

EMS says two people, an adult male and adult female, were taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, but stable condition.

"The driver of the Honda, a 28-year-old female, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment," police said in a release Saturday afternoon.

"The front seat passenger of the Honda, a 36-year-old male, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment."

Police say the driver of the Nissan, a 23-year-old man, was treated at the scene and released.

Police say the driver was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information or dashcam footage of this crash is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.