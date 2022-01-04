Impaired dump truck driver suspended, vehicle impounded: Surrey RCMP

Mounties in Surrey are reminding the public not to put themselves or others at risk by getting behind the wheel while impaired, after a dump truck driver was caught under the influence last month.

Surrey RCMP said they received a call about an alleged impaired driver from a concerned citizen who witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically at around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

A male suspect parked and exited the vehicle near 21 Avenue and 168 Street.

"The driver was seen stumbling out of the car and entering a parked dump truck," said Cpl. Munn in a news release.

"Officers arrived and observed signs of impairment and a strong smell."

Munn told CTV News that the driver had started the dump truck but that the vehicle was not mobile when located by police.

The suspect has been suspended from driving for 90 days and has had his dump truck impounded for 30 days.

It's not clear whether or not his other vehicle was also impounded.

"Thank you to the alert resident who helped get this impaired driver off the road," Munn added.

"Driving impaired places everyone at risk and it is completely avoidable. There are many options available for safe rides and it is important if you plan to consume drugs or alcohol that you plan a safe ride home."