Impaired Guelph driver hits parked cars and demolishes his own vehicle: Police
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Three vehicles in Guelph were damaged Thursday morning after a couple of crashes involving an alleged impaired driver.
Several witnesses reportedly called Guelph police at about 9 a.m. about a car driving erratically on Poppy Drive.
In a press release, police said the car was swerving and driving on the side of the road when it hit a parked car and drove off.
Police said not long after, the same vehicle hit another parked vehicle on Beaver Meadow Drive, which demolished both vehicles.
When officers showed up the driver was showing obvious signs of impairment.
A 36 year-old Guelph man has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, and failing to stop at a collision.
