Impaired-related charges laid after worker injured in Billings Bridge collision
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa Police have laid charges after a worker cleaning the road on Bank Street was sent to hospital after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle overnight.
It happened near Billings Bridge.
Police say the 37-year-old driver was arrested on scene and charged with operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failure or refusal to comply with a demand. That charge is typically laid when police want to administer a roadside screening test to check if a person is impaired by either drugs or alcohol and the person refuses.
The identity of the person charged was not released.
It comes the same week police announced that they have charged more people so far this year with impaired driving than all of last year.
