Impaired southwestern Ont. driver charged in Highway 144 crash

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 near Greater Sudbury on Wednesday morning has resulted in charges being laid against an alleged impaired driver from southwestern Ontario, police say.

It happened in an unincorporated township north of the city shortly after 11 a.m. July 26, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"The driver was not injured and was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing," OPP said.

The 37-year-old from Essex, Ont., -- near Detroit, Mich. – has been charged with dangerous operation, impaired driving and having a blood alcohol concentration of more than 80.

In addition to having the vehicle impounded for seven days, the accused has been suspended from driving for 90 days.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 16.

"The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please 'make the call,' and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.